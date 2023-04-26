CM Punk Meeting With Chris Jericho Reportedly Went Well, Update On Punk Attending WWE RAW

During a recent episode of PWTorch’s audio show, Wade Keller discussed CM Punk’s flight from Tampa and suggested that the idea to go to RAW may have occurred while he was on the plane and saw WWE talent.

“Sounds like Punk didn’t just show up cold,” Keller said. “He was on a flight with some people and, connecting dots only here, some people made it seem the idea entered Punk’s head based on his interactions with WWE people on that flight that maybe he’d be welcome or it’d be a good idea to visit Raw. It sounds like Tony Kahn was not given a heads up on this…The indications point towards Punk just kind of did this with the idea ostensibly being it’s not a big deal. It’s just that he wanted to say hi to some friends when they’re in Chicago. Part of me just thinks this is going to kind of blow over as a non-factor in the big picture trajectory of Punk in AEW.”

Punk’s visit to RAW, according to Keller, is “another bit of a warning sign of just Punk’s judgments in terms of reading the room of how to lay low and help Tony Khan create a successful plan to reintegrate punk into a volatile situation so they can get something for the money he paid him your take.”

Keller also confirmed that the neutral party meeting with Chris Jericho, CM Punk, and FTR went well.

Keller said, “I heard the meeting took place with Jericho and FTR. I think it was supposed to be on Friday I think. That might have been why was in Tampa and I just heard from one source that it went well.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)