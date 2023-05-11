CM Punk Mentioned During This Week’s AEW Dynamite

CM Punk’s name is no longer forbidden on AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s Dynamite, AEW aired a video of MJF discussing the company’s other pillars…Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy.

MJF also discussed his own achievements during the segment. He mentioned defeating some of the finest, including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson.

This is the first time Punk’s name has been mentioned on Dynamite for number of months, which is another indication that he is making a comeback. Punk is expected to return as the main draw of the upcoming Saturday night weekly show AEW Collision, according to numerous media reports.

