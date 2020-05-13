CM Punk Not A Fan Of The New WWE Ice Cream Bars

During this week’s edition of “WWE Backstage”, CM Punk appeared and gave a review of the new WWE Ice Cream Bars. In the video below, CM Punk tries out the ice cream bars and it doesn’t seem like he’s a big fan. Of course, CM Punk demanded the return of the ice cream bars during a 2011 promo with Vince McMahon.

According to Punk, there were only three faces on the ice cream bars and another one he “can’t see”, referring to John Cena. When he tried the Becky Lynch bar, he said it was an ice cream sandwich and not a bar. He then rated it a “four out of ten”. Of course, that could have been a joke referring to Bret Hart’s assessment of Triple H as a “mediocre wrestler” and his WrestleMania 29 match with Brock Lesnar being a “4/10.”