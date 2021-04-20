CM Punk Not Ruling Out A Possible Match Against Will Ospreay

As PWMania.com previously reported, new IWGP World Champion Will Ospreay expressed interest in having a match against CM Punk. In an interview with DigitalSpy.com, CM Punk issued a response:

“I don’t want to give people false hope in answering Ospreay. But he’s for sure somebody that I’ve never wrestled before that interests me a lot more than, I guess, the corporate side of professional wrestling nowadays. New and different things are going to interest me more than doing the same old, same old. I always need new goals. I don’t know. Let’s see if he has it at the end of the summer and then ask me the question again.”