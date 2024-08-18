CM Punk On A Match With Steve Austin: “That Would Be Up To Steve, It’s Not Up To Me”

WWE star CM Punk appeared on The Masked Man Show at the Fanatics Fest in New York, where he talked about a number of topics including a possible dream match with WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin down the line.

Punk said, “That would be up to Steve. It’s not up to me. I think he had a pretty good return. Came back, main evented WrestleMania. At this point, his six shooters might be buried in the Nevada desert. If he wants to dig them up, I’m your huckleberry. It should’ve happened ten-plus years ago, but if he wants to go to sleep, he can call me.”

You can check out Punk’s comments below.