CM Punk On AJ Lee Possibly Returning To WWE: “She Knows That There’s Options”

For years, fans have been speculating about whether or not AJ Lee will return to the squared circle for a match.

Lee began working for WWE in 2009 in FCW and then NXT before being promoted to the main roster in 2011. While on the main roster, she won the Divas Championship three times and held it for a total of 406 days.

After leaving WWE in 2015 due to health issues, Lee worked on comic books and even wrote her own biography in 2017. She also helped relaunch the WOW Wrestling promotion before leaving.

Her husband, CM Punk, mentioned her in his WWE return promo last November, leading fans to believe she might return. That did not happen, and there were no plans to bring her in, according to reports at the time.

During a recent interview with Ringside Collectibles at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Punk was asked about his wife’s potential WWE return.

Punk said, “I’m the wrong guy to ask those questions about. I know there’s a lot out there of that, but I certainly am not pushing her to do anything. I think she knows that there’s options. I think she sees how happy I am and how things are different. But if the right situation presented itself, it would have to be a discussion between her and certain people. I don’t necessarily want to be in the middle of that just because it could get kind of weird. Selfishly, yes, I would love to make out with my wife on television again.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)