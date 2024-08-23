CM Punk On Bron Breakker: “Everybody Says The Same Thing About Him …”

Add CM Punk to the list of legends who have given their seal of approval of Bron Breakker as one of the future clear-cut top Superstars in WWE.

During his Fanatics Fest NYC appearance last weekend, “The Best in the World” gave his endorsement of the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion when asked about Breakker.

“I think he’s dangerous because he’s a Steiner,” Punk said of the son of legendary Rick Steiner and nephew of equally legendary Scott Steiner. “The future looks bright as long as he can navigate the water and deal with all the pressure.”

Punk continued, “Everybody looks at him and says the same thing, ‘Bonafide future world champion and superstar.’ That’s a lot to deal with when you’re young and first starting out. He has a good head on his shoulders. I predict good things for him.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)