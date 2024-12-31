CM Punk On Competing In The Allstate Arena For The First Time In 10 Years

Top WWE star “The Best In The World” CM Punk challenged reigning World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER for his title in a Steel Cage Match from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

“The Best In The World” posted a statement on his Instagram account, reflecting on competing from the historic arena in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, for the first time in 10 years.

Punk wrote, “New York, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Chicago. Thank you to everyone who bought a ticket to see us. Chicago. What can I say? I love you with all my heart. Been over ten years since I was able to wrestle in what I will always call the Rosemont Horizon. It is my privilege. Two million dollar houses, on our way to a third in Houston. Proud of everyone on the crew who worked hard and made it all possible, except little Dominik Mysterio who is the greasy twat.

– Chicago Made Punk”