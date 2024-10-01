CM Punk On Drew McIntyre: “I Think He’s A Piece Of Sh*t”

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on Spiegel & Holmes on 670 The Score to talk about a number of topics, including what he thinks of Drew McIntyre.

Punk said, “People enjoy a good rivalry. I think Drew is a piece of sh*t. Asking me what I think of him is kind of a loaded question. You’re not going to get me to say anything really flattering about him. It’s a good car crash. I understand, people like to watch that. They like to watch a good blood feud. I like when the Blackhawks play…they don’t really play Detroit anymore. Minnesota? I like when the Cubs play the (White) Sox, a little crosstown rivalry. I get it.”

