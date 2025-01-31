CM Punk On His Wrestling Future: “I Never Know When My Last Match Will Be”

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with Jackie Redmond on various topics, including how he feels great right now and how he doesn’t feel like he has a doomsday clock of when his pro wrestling career will come to an end as he never knows when his last match is going to be.

Punk said, “I feel great right now. I definitely don’t feel like there is a looming doomsday clock over my head or anything like that. Saying that, I also do realize, based on what happened in the last Royal Rumble, that this could all end in a heartbeat. I never know when my last match is going to be, and you see guys like John Cena doing a full blown retirement tour. I look at myself like I’m on the same road as John, maybe just not egotistical enough to announce to everybody, ‘Hey, this is it.’ I’m not setting a limit on anything, I’m just doing my best to bulletproof myself on a daily basis, work as hard on recovery as I do in the gym and in the ring, and not make this twilight of my career extended beyond what people expect of me. I don’t want to twist in the wind and be some old guy. I think I get criticized an unfair amount, but it’s because I don’t dye my beard, I don’t dye my hair, I 100% embrace it. To me, these grays, I’ve earned them. They just tell stories. It’s the roads I’ve traveled, it’s the bumps and bruises I’ve taken and the injuries I’ve survived. My face is a road map. I would not remove a scar. I would not dye my hair or beard. This is me. I was me when I first wrestled a 15-year-old, and I’m me at 46, and I will always 100% be truly, unapologetically, one of one, CM Punk.”

