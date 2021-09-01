CM Punk On If There Will Be A Boom Period In Wrestling Soon

CM Punk recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post to promote his return to the ring against Darby Allin at Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Punk was asked if we’re approaching a second sort of boom period in pro wrestling. Staszewski noted how AEW has momentum, while WWE just brought back Brock Lesnar and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and how it feels like “all the stars are here to draw attention back to the industry.”

He responded-

“I think people will always harken back to, ‘Oh, X amount of people used to watch this, where are those millions and millions of people? Where did they go?’ It’s why I don’t put a whole lot of stock in ratings and demographics. It’s not my job. I know TNT, I know the executives love that stuff, but I don’t like movies simply because somebody else likes a movie. I don’t go to restaurants simply because it’s highly rated. They serve something I’m allergic to so I’m not gonna go ahead and eat it. I definitely think stuff’s trending upward and it feels hot right now. I don’t know if I can call it a boom period. Attitude Era, how many people were watching? So there are a lot of people out there who are not watching. I think chasing all those fans who don’t watch any more can be detrimental. I’m about giving our fans, who are here in the arena, I’m about giving them what they want and making them happy.

“Yes, mainstream popularity for television shows, yes that stuff is great and I think that audience can eventually come and that’s what AEW has. You watch it on television and you go, ‘Look at those people in the stands, they’re having a blast. I need to go to that. I need to watch that. I need to get into this.’ And if you are just trying to chase people who aren’t watching, people who maybe watched 10 years ago, that’s a crapshoot. You could be shooting yourself in the foot.”