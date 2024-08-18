CM Punk On People Perceiving Him As A Cancer In Wrestling

WWE star CM Punk appeared on The Masked Man Show at the Fanatics Fest in New York, where he talked about a number of topics including people perceiving him as a cancer in wrestling.

Punk said, “That’s all bullshit. None of that stuff is reality. ‘Oh, he’s a cancer.’ Listen, not everybody gets nice me. I treat you accordingly. If you’re a piece of shit, and you act that way to me, I will treat you that way. If you’re nice, you’re smiling, you want to have a good time, let’s have a good time. I’m all hugs. It’s not like I’m two different people, there are just certain people, the ones that spread those lies and say those things about me, because they can’t control me and they can’t control the things I do and say. They absolutely hate that, so they try to control the way other people feel or see me. It’s bullshit. You’re going to have to make your own judgment and draw your own conclusion.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.