CM Punk On Possibly Tag Teaming With John Cena: “I Think That Can Be Pretty Interesting”

When CM Punk returned to WWE, fans began speculating about potential matches, including a reunion with John Cena.

Cena will have the opportunity to do so during his final year as an in-ring performer in 2025. He had already announced his retirement plans for the year. At the post-Money In The Bank press conference, Punk stated that he told Cena at the event that he wants to wrestle him again after so many memorable matches throughout their careers.

During the Mattel WWE panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Punk was asked who he’d like to work with. He named his dog Larry before stating that he thinks it would be interesting to work with Cena.

“If I had to tag up with somebody to beat some people up, it would probably be Larry. Everybody’s asking me because (John) Cena has announced his retirement that, you know, obviously they wanna see us fight each other. I think there’s something to me and him tagging. I think that can be pretty interesting.”

Punk is slated to take on Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.



