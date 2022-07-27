CM Punk on Sasha Banks and Naomi: “They Have Bigger Balls Than Everybody” in WWE

AEW World Champion CM Punk reacted to Vince McMahon’s retirement at the 2022 San Diego Comic Con. Additionally, Punk also mentioned Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving the WWE.

“You think because he tweeted that ‘I’m retired’ that he’s not going to be hands-on?

I don’t think the structure there, the….what’s the word I’m looking for…I don’t think the culture there changes at all. It is what it is. I’ll put it to you like this. Oh boy, people are going to be real fucking mad about this, but fuck it. Mercedes [Sasha Banks] and Trinity [Naomi] leave, they announce on SmackDown that, ‘gosh darn, we are so disappointed in them, they really let our fans down.’ Brock splits. Comes back, obviously, I think he worked the show. Where is Michael Cole saying, ‘Brock Lesnar really let these fans down.’ I walked out. They went on TV and called me a quitter. What’s changed? What’s the difference? You’re going to attack these two poor women who had enough and walked. They have bigger balls than everybody there. What’s changed? There’s nothing much that has changed. There’s people that talk about it and people who do it. The people who lick the boots and have the audacity to say that about those two women. Fucking cowards and bootlickers. This shit is ridiculous.”

