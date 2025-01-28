CM Punk On Seth Rollins’ Fashion Sense: “Completely Ignorant And Stupid”

Top WWE star “The Best In The World” CM Punk spoke with Complex on a number of topics, including Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ fashion sense, particularly Rollins wearing a giant red shoes on an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Punk said, “Completely ignorant and stupid. I don’t know why anyone, outside of being in a movie or a television show, would wear those in real life. I’m not trying to gatekeep shoes or anything like that. It seems a little too ‘notice me’ for me.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

