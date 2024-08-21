CM Punk On What He Enjoys Most About Being Back In WWE

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on the Masked Man Show at Fanatics Fest to talk about a number of topics, including what he most enjoys about being back in the company.

Punk said, “I’m grateful because of the embarrassment of riches I’m surrounded with. I don’t think a roster has been as strong as it is. Cody [Rhodes is] killing it. Jade [Cargill is] killing it. We have Damian Priest coming into his own. I’m going to get in trouble for forgetting to mention some certain people.”

On the company’s main event scene:

“The main event is super crowded and there’s so many segments on every single television show that you’re excited to wait and watch and see what happens.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.