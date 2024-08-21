CM Punk On What He Missed The Most During His Time Away From WWE

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including what he misses the most during his time away from the company.

Punk said, “[I missed] the boys, hanging out in the locker room. There’s people you see at work who are work acquaintances and when you’re not at work, you don’t see ’em.”

“It’s hard to keep in touch with everybody, so just kinda reconnecting with people, seeing a lot of people I haven’t seen in 10 years is a real treat.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.