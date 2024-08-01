CM Punk On Why He Doesn’t Root Against AEW Despite The Way He Left The Company

CM Punk, who was fired from AEW in 2023, appeared on SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast and was asked if he roots against the company.

“I don’t root against them. I think it’s easy to be able to say like, ‘Oh, can’t wait until something bad happens to them.’ But the reality is, there’s a lot of people backstage that earn a paycheck. I still have friends that work there, so it’s not like I’m hoping somebody loses their job or everybody loses their job or something like that.

It’s just — I look at it like it’s just not the same business that I’m in. And if you’re trying to get paid and you can go there, go get paid. Congratulations.”

In the same interview, Punk was asked about Shane McMahon meeting with AEW President Tony Khan.

