CM Punk Opens Up About His Relationship with Paul Heyman During WWE Hiatus

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with Jackie Redmond about several topics, including his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman while he was away from the company.

Punk said, “No. We would talk very intermittently. We actually ran into each other at LaGuardia Airport one time and just, backs to the wall, looking forward and having a conversation. You have to understand when I left here and there was a lawsuit, all kinds of really really gun extra curricular stuff going on, I was advised by lawyers, ’You have to watch what you say to anybody because it could wind up facilitating it’s way back. I was super guarded. It was a rough time for relationships back then, and Paul was kind of no exception.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)