CM Punk Pays Tribute To Bret Hart During AEW Dynamite Match Against Dustin Rhodes

CM Punk defeated Dustin Rhodes in the opening match of AEW Dynamite for April 20th 2022. Several fans took notice that CM Punk was paying tribute to Bret Hart during the match by doing various moves that Hart used during his career. Several of the moves that CM Punk used were also used by Hart in a match against Goldust (Rhodes) from 1997.

Twitter user @PromoJoeYT created a compilation of CM Punk’s tribute:

This wasn’t the first time that CM Punk paid tribute to Bret Hart in AEW. Numerous fans on social media noted that the CM Punk vs. Darby Allin match at the 2021 AEW All Out PPV had similar spots as the Bret Hart vs. 123 Kid match from a 1994 edition of WWE RAW.