CM Punk Praises Triple H As WWE Boss, Explains How He’s Different Than Vince McMahon

CM Punk spoke about the differences in Vince McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque as bosses behind-the-scenes in WWE during his recent interview with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast to promote tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

“Vince would make people wait outside his office,” Punk began. “There would be like a line, and people would be intimidated by that. I don’t get that read off Triple H at all. I don’t see people waiting outside his office, ‘How long have you been here?’ ‘I’ve been here for three hours.’ I never had that with Vince, I would always just go in and ask him a question if I needed to. Never trying to waste his time.”

He added, “Never trying to waste Triple H’s time. I see him being a lot more hands on with people and approachable and accessible. He wants everybody to be their best because he wants the show to be the best. There is no leftover 80s macho weird energy going on.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.