CM Punk Prepared to Leave AEW and Work on His Next Project

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks were all suspended following the AEW All Out media scrum incident and backstage brawl.

Steel has since been fired, while The Elite has returned to AEW television, and Punk has been on the sidelines while negotiating with the promotion to buy out the remainder of his contract.

As PWMania.com previously stated, Punk is the one pushing for the contract buyout, and the only stumbling block has been the buyout clause’s non-compete period.

According to Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk is still under contract with AEW and is still being paid as of this past weekend.

According to the report, “Punk as of the weekend was still under contract to AEW and being paid and those close to him say the hold up on his being released is all on the AEW side as he’s ready and willing to move to his next project.”

The cause of the delay is not specified. Punk made his first television appearance since All Out last month during the MMA Cage Fury Fighting Championship.