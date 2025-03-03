CM Punk Pulled From Multiple Events Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

WWE is keeping CM Punk busy as the road to WrestleMania 41 intensifies, with appearances scheduled for upcoming Raw and SmackDown events.

Punk recently competed in the Elimination Chamber match in Toronto on March 1, 2025, where John Cena emerged victorious after eliminating Punk in the final moments. With the win, Cena secured a title shot against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Previously, WWE announced Punk for multiple international SmackDown and Raw appearances, including the March 21 show in Bologna, Italy, at the Unipol Arena, and the March 28 event in London. He was also slated for Raw events in Glasgow on March 24 and London on March 31.

However, WWE’s website now only lists Punk for the March 17 Raw in Brussels, removing him from the Glasgow and London dates. He remains advertised for his SmackDown appearances, but WWE has quietly deleted social media posts promoting him for the Raw events he is no longer scheduled for.

Additionally, Punk is set to face World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in a steel cage match on March 29, 2025, in Vienna, Austria, as part of the Road to WrestleMania WWE Live Tour.