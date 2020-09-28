CM Punk Q&A: Sasha Banks/Star Wars, TLC 2013 Wedding Issues, WWE Fox, & More

Former WWE Champion CM Punk hosted another Twitter Q&A with fans on Sunday.

Punk noted that he would not be watching WWE’s Clash of Champion pay-per-view. With WWE Backstage being canceled earlier in the summer, one fan asked Punk if he’s “done” with WWE FOX. He responded, “Nope! Still there!”

Fans also asked Punk what he thinks about WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada, and the NJPW promotion in general. Punk said he’s heard Shirai is neat, he thinks Asuka is neat, he’s heard Okada is good, and he’s heard NJPW is neat.

Punk wrote, “No.” when asked if he was overwhelmed wrestling WWE Legends like Kevin Nash, Triple H and The Undertaker. He also picked WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper over Ric Flair.

The MMA commentator would not reveal any new projects, but he indicated that he has been looking at some movie scripts. He also responded to a question asking if he has any new projects to share with fans, writing, “Nothing I will share at this time. [upside down emoji]”

Another fan asked his thoughts on Sasha Banks landing a role in season 2 of “The Mandalorian” in the Star Wars franchise. He responded, “Dude! So great. Kinda jelly, but not a hater, can’t wait to watch!”

The highlight of the Q&A came when a fan asked about the 2013 WWE TLC pay-per-view in Houston, Texas, and if it was hard to wrestle The Shield in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match on the same day he had to attend the wedding of former MLB pitcher CJ Wilson in California. Punk later noted during the infamous interview with Colt Cabana that he had asked for that day off to attend the wedding, but WWE didn’t satisfy the request. They ended up having him defeat The Shield in the second match of the card, while his then-girlfriend AJ Lee retained her WWE Divas Title over Natalya in the third match. They were able to make the wedding because they were put at the start of the card.

Punk responded to the fan and knocked WWE for making things stressful. He wrote, “They made it too stressful when easier solutions were presented months ahead of time, but that’s what they do.”

It's deadlift ::checks what day it is:: SUNDAY. Bears and Cubs are on the tv so let's do a Q&A in between sets! Use the hashtag #askpunk — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 27, 2020

Topped off at 317 because it was one more than 316, gimme an oh hell yeah. — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 27, 2020

It was cold. — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 27, 2020

Yes I do — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 27, 2020

