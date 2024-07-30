CM Punk Reacts To Accusations Of Not Being A “Leader”

CM Punk discussed his WWE comeback in an interview with ESPN to promote the 2024 WWE Summerslam PLE. It was brought up how Drew McIntyre accused Punk of not being a “leader” and here was Punk’s response:

“I never claimed to be one. I’m just trying to do my job. I’m just trying to wrestle. I’m very polarizing for some odd reason.”

“I tend to say how I feel, to a fault. I stand up for myself. A lot of people don’t like that. There is always friction. I will be as polite and as kind to anybody as I possibly can. When they step out of line, I’m kind of the guy that checks them.”

You can check out the interview below: