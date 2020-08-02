CM Punk Reacts To Best Diving Elbow List and Gives Nickname For Bayley’s Summer

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

CM Punk took to his Twitter page and reacted to being on the list of “Best Diving Elbow” of all-time, a list created by WWE on FOX.

Punk also came up with a nickname for the Bayley’s Summer. A fan asked the question with various suggestions such as “Summer of Gold” and “Summer of 2020”. Punk replied with “Pam-Demic”. Bayley replied and loved the nickname.

