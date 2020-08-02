CM Punk Reacts To Best Diving Elbow List and Gives Nickname For Bayley’s Summer

CM Punk took to his Twitter page and reacted to being on the list of “Best Diving Elbow” of all-time, a list created by WWE on FOX.
Come on. This is a list I shouldn’t be on. https://t.co/2pSlsAOr5K
— player/coach (@CMPunk) August 1, 2020
Punk also came up with a nickname for the Bayley’s Summer. A fan asked the question with various suggestions such as “Summer of Gold” and “Summer of 2020”. Punk replied with “Pam-Demic”. Bayley replied and loved the nickname.
If @CMPunk had the Summer of Punk, what should we call the Summer of 2020? The Summer of Gold? The Summer of B.B.? The Summer of 2 Belts? Any thoughts @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE https://t.co/QXwSJdaFoK
— Andy Funes (@TheAndyFunke) August 1, 2020
You’re the smartest and coolest man https://t.co/t2CqPuyKon
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 1, 2020