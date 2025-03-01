CM Punk Reacts To Jeff Hardy’s Comments About Wanting To Retiring Him

With CM Punk back in WWE, Jeff Hardy has expressed interest in revisiting their heated 2009 rivalry. Hardy has even stated that he hopes to be the one to retire Punk when the time comes.

Given WWE’s ongoing partnership with TNA and the Hardy Boyz recently crossing over to NXT, a future confrontation between the two is not out of the question.

In a recent interview with Mail Sport’s Alex McCarthy, Punk was asked about Hardy’s comments regarding retiring him. Punk responded with a mixture of humor and realism:

“He said he wants to retire me? I’d like to be able to fly, but I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon. I think there’s got to be a lot of bridges crossed. I don’t know how many years I have left. I’m all for giving people second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth chances. There are a lot of experiences I didn’t enjoy so much, we don’t have to get into it, but I just root for people to be free of whatever demons possess them. If he’s coming back here, great, let’s see what happens.”

While Punk didn’t dismiss the idea outright, his comments suggest a lot would have to happen before such a match could take place.

For now, Punk remains focused on tonight’s Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, where he looks to secure a spot in the WrestleMania 41 main event.