CM Punk Recalls Wild Night Celebrating The Blackhawks’ 2013 Stanley Cup Win

WWE star CM Punk appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss several topics, including the Blackhawks winning the 2013 Stanley Cup and celebrating with the team.

Punk said, “In 2013, when the Hawks won in Boston, they flew back to Chicago, and I had a whole bunch of friends on the on the team, [Adam] Burish, [Patrick Sharp] Sharpie, Duncan Keith, they invited me out, and I spent the entire night out with them, and it was one of the greatest nights of my life. It’s just insane.”

On being the only person there who remembers everything:

“I’d rather not. It was only about twelve years ago. So I think the statue of limitations is still in effect on certain things. So I’d like to just say it was a really good time, and I’m possibly the only person who is there that remembers everything.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)