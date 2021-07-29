CM Punk References Made On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

During the July 28th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the August 20th edition of AEW Rampage (The First Dance) would be taking place at the United Center in Chicago, IL. When the announcement was made, the live crowd immediately erupted into “CM Punk” chants.

CHICAGO! A LIVE #AEWRampage is coming to @UnitedCenter on Friday, Aug. 20: The First Dance! Tickets on sale this Monday (8/2) at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq. Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE! pic.twitter.com/27mFQsDS9K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021

During a backstage promo immediately after the announcement, Darby Allin said that a lot of people claim to be the greatest. Allin added that AEW is the place to prove it… even if someone claims that they are the “best in the world.”

At the end of the show, MJF cut a promo and his first line was similar to the start of CM Punk’s Pipebomb promo from 2011:

CM Punk: “John Cena, while you lay there hopefully as uncomfortable as you can possibly can be, I want you to listen to me.”

MJF: “Chris, as you sit there in more pain than you’ve ever been in your entire life, I need you to listen to me.”