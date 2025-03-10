CM Punk Reflects On Working With WWE Legends Early In His Career

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics, including working with WWE legends early on in his career.

Punk said, “I’ve always tried to rise to the level of the legends that I’ve worked with, you know, and early in my career, when I got to work with a guy like Eddie Guerrero, like, you know, I realized, like, real fast there was such a talent and experience disparity that any time, any chance I got to work with a legend, whether it was doing something dark with Stone Cold or doing something with Bret [Hart], I would always try to work with them as much as I could. Like, ‘Hey Bret you want to put me in the Sharpshooter?’ you know? Getting to work with legends like Rey [Mysterio] and all that.”

On how that translates into his work today:

“I always tried to step up. So it’s not so much I’m trying to force other people to step up, I just think we all recognize that, you know, this is fleeting; I could step outside, get hit by a bus, so we all want everything we’re doing to be at a very high level, you know, we set the bar pretty high for ourselves. So I think we’re all chasing that; we’re all trying to… I’m trying to rise to other people’s levels; if they’re trying to rise to whatever they perceive mine to be, great. Then we just have a bunch of motivated people that want to put out the best possible product.”