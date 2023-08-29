CM Punk Reportedly Also Involved In An Incident With Miro At AEW All In London

Bryan Alvarez provided additional details on what happened Sunday night at AEW All In between CM Punk, Jack Perry, and others on today’s Wrestling Observer Live.

Alvarez addressed Miro’s denial of Perry initiating the fight with Punk. Miro posted a photo of a taxi cab today, which some have interpreted as a dig at Punk. Scroll down to see Miro’s tweets.

Alvarez said, “Apparently, there was another near incident when CM Punk and I heard this from multiple people again. When CM Punk came through the curtain, Miro starts coming up and he’s like ‘what happened with Jack Perry?’ CM Punk is like ‘oh so now you got a problem with me now?’ So they get into an argument and basically it’s like, ‘you wanna step outside?’ I don’t know what happened but I do know they didn’t step outside and CM Punk ended up back in the trainer’s room. But apparently, there was an issue with Miro and CM Punk and that’s why Miro has been all over Twitter the last couple of days…”

Regarding All Out, Alvarez said, “From the WBD side, I was told yesterday that the CM Punk match is off the show. That is what I was told. Later I asked around and people were like yea, they’re suspended, there’s gonna be an investigation. I can confirm there is an investigation going on…”

Alvarez stated that the investigation could be completed by the weekend, but this appears unlikely. Alvarez stated that the majority of people he’s spoken with believe Punk will return, and a small number believe Punk is done with AEW.

According to Alvarez, the incident “put a damper on the whole show for a lot of the talent. You had people that are huge fans of Jungle Boy and they hear all this…”

Alvarez also stated that Punk’s friend was so mad by what occurred that “they ended up punching a wall and broke their hand or something like that. There was a cloud over this entire show among the talent…”