CM Punk Reportedly In Talks To Make A Wrestling Comeback

There have reportedly been talks about CM Punk making a return to wrestling, according to Fightful Select. The site noted the following:

“Fightful Select learned last week that CM Punk has been in talks to make a return to pro wrestling as an in-ring performer, with sources indicating that AEW is the most likely landing point.”

There are people within WWE that are said to believe CM Punk is heading to AEW. However, there has been no comfirmation that CM Punk has signed with any company at this time.

In an interview with Uproxx.com from earlier this year, CM Punk talked about how it would take the right scenario for him to return:

“From a creative mind standpoint, stepping back and looking at the landscape of everything, there are people in WWE that I have wrestled before that maybe, in a certain situation could be interesting. There’s also the business side of things. What’s the biggest possible match for CM Punk? I think there’s Kenny Omega on the one side. And, you know, unfortunately, ironically enough, for me to go back to WWE, who’s the biggest match for me? It’s probably Triple H. That’s ironic because it’s nothing I’m interested in. It’s just what it is. Am I going to be a businessman and say that’s the match, that’s the big-money match? Well, it’s not my money, so it’s not for me to say.”