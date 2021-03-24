CM Punk Responds To Bray Wyatt Tweet

Bray Wyatt took to Twitter this week and issued his first comments since The Fiend has returned and attacked Randy Orton at WWE Fastlane and RAW, sharing a photo of Orton preparing to deliver a punt kick to him during a RAW episode in early 2011.

Wyatt captioned the photo with a quote from The Joker, writing, “Someday someone will break you so badly that you’ll become unbreakable. -The Joker.”

Former WWE Champion CM Punk responded to the tweet and said he tried to warn Orton years ago, referring to the lead-up to WrestleMania 27 when Orton fought off Punk’s New Nexus stable, which included Wyatt.

“I tried to warn him [woman shrugging emoji] Randal never listened. Hope you don’t hold a grudge for that little whipping incident. Bygones and such…,” Punk wrote.

Orton and Wyatt have not responded to Punk’s tweet as of this writing.

The Fiend vs. Orton has been announced for Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

You can see the tweets from Punk and Wyatt below: