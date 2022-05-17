CM Punk Responds To Matt Cardona’s Joke On Sasha Banks and Naomi

As PWMania.com previously reported, Banks was apparently upset with WWE’s creative plans at Monday’s RAW, so she met with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon to vent her frustration and walked out of RAW with Naomi.

Several wrestlers outside of WWE reacted to the story, notably Matt Cardona, who joked about the situation.

“If I could go back in time…the night I was pushed off the stage in a wheelchair on Raw, I should have walked into Johnny Ace’s office…placed my neck brace on the table, and walked out because I wasn’t being respected enough as Internet Champion.”

CM Punk responded to Cardona’s tweet:

“If you’d go back in time to stand up for yourself, you should stand up the workers now.”