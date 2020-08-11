CM Punk Responds To Rey Mysterio Comments On RAW Angle

CM Punk wants to see Rey Mysterio shave Seth Rollins’ head. Last night’s WWE RAW saw Rollins and Murphy destroy Dominik Mysterio with a kendo stick, right after Dominik and Rollins signed their contracts for the SummerSlam match. Rollins noted that Dominik will be able to use weapons during that match.

Rey Mysterio was not on last night’s RAW but he responded to the attack via Instagram.

“You took this to another level @wwerollins,” Rey wrote. “You will FKN pay for this!!”

Punk responded in the comments section and wrote, “Bro, shave his head. Never been done.”

Punk was referring to the 2010 WWE Over The Limit pay-per-view, which saw Mysterio defeat him in a Straight Edge Society Pledge vs. Hair match. Rey shaved Punk’s head after that bout.