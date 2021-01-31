CM Punk Returning To The Ring But Not For WWE

CM Punk is currently filming material for the upcoming Starz series Heels with lead star Stephen Amell, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting. Punk was in Atlanta for several weeks quarantining to prepare for the shoot.

Johnson also noted that “the word is his character could be a recurring one for the series and he will indeed be wrestling.”

Deadline.com provided the following description of the show:

“Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy (Ludwig) and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.”