CM Punk Returning To WWE Backstage, FS1 To Air WWE Evolution PPV

– FOX Sports 1 will be airing the complete 2018 all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view event in July. The show, which took place in October of 2018, will air on the network on July 9th at 7PM EST.

– It was announced during this week’s edition of “WWE Backstage” that CM Punk will be returning to the show next week. His last appearance on the show was May 12th. Usually when CM Punk appears on the show, the ratings increase: