CM Punk Reveals His Bar Fight Dream Team

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson’s No-Contest Wrestling to talk about a number of topics, including which wrestlers he would pick to side with him for a bar fight.

Punk said, “I’m taking Bron Breakker. I’m taking Shayna Baszler. She’s with me. She’s my homie. I feel like Braun Strowman is a good pick for this type of situation. Nicest guy in the world, but if we’ve got to get out of here, he’s making a hole. I don’t know about the statute of limitations, but there have been some situations in the early 2000s where maybe somebody who looked a lot like me and somebody who looked a lot like Samoa Joe were in similar situations.”

