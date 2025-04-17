CM Punk Reveals His Biggest Concern Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

Top WWE star CM Punk recently appeared in a new video by The Build To, discussing various topics, including his biggest concern regarding his match at WrestleMania 41.

Punk said, “The biggest thing I have to worry about is if they’re going to work together. These are two guys who have never been able to beat me without the other one’s help. I’m talking all the way back to 2013. I don’t know if these guys are lying, I don’t know if they hate each other, I don’t know if their hatred for me supersedes their hatred for each other. We could be looking at a superpowers team up here.”

On still having hard work left to do:

“What’s in my head is, I’m not there yet, and there’s still two-and-a-half, three weeks to go, so I feel I might need to wrap myself in bubble wrap. I’m gonna be cautiously optimistic, and there’s a lot of hard work still left to do.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.