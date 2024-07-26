CM Punk Reveals One Of The Biggest Reasons His WWE Return Became A Reality

WWE star CM Punk spoke with Denise Salcedo at the San Diego Comic-Con on a number of topics, including how a lot of things had to happen before he made his return to the company. Vince McMahon’s absence illuminated the way for that to happen, as that was one of the biggest reasons it became a reality.

Punk said, “No, because it was never a thing that I was yearning to do. There were a lot of things that had to happen for the pathway to kind of clear. The stars had to align. There had to be a full moon. A lot of dominoes fell in order for us to get here. There was a never a, ‘Man, I’d really like to go back.’ Vince (McMahon) being out of the picture probably illuminated the way. That might have been one of the biggest things. That’s both ways, for everybody who is going to sensationalize a headline. It wasn’t me, it wasn’t him, there’s just a lot of history there. All of a sudden, one of us is removed from the equation, and I think it changed a lot of things.”

Punk is set to compete in his first one-on-one match at WWE SummerSlam against Drew McIntyre since he made his return to the company.

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.