CM Punk Reveals Plans To Write a Book About His Wrestling Journey

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed various topics, including the possibility of writing a book someday.

Punk said, “I’m going to write a book someday. I don’t know when. I’m just going to tell the story. In 93, I started rolling around in backyards with my friends.”

On if he wrestled on trampolines during the backyard days:

“No, we weren’t that smart. We also weren’t that rich. We had no trampoline. We just used the ground, and one year, we borrowed some materials from various construction sites in and around the Chicagoland area and built a ring. In 97, I think we bought a wrestling ring. Bought an old wrestling ring from some guy in Texas and started running shows. We were very outlaw. Around 98-99, there was a wrestling school. ‘Oh, you actually have to learn how to do this? Interesting.’ It was shocking to me. It’s not like there is a pro wrestling program in school. There is football, there is wrestling and all kinds of sports. The rest is history. They beat the crap out of me for being a backyard kid, and I earned my stripes.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)