CM Punk Reveals Surprising Music Choices

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on Celtic Warrior Workouts, where he discussed a number of topics, including how he is a fan of Doechii and Chappell Roan and listens to them while he works out.

Punk said, “I listen to Doechii and Chappell Roan is the one where people would be like, ‘CM Punk doesn’t listen to Chappell Roan.’ I do. My midwest queen. I don’t like Coldplay, but I recognize they got some bangers. ‘Fix You’ is a good one.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

