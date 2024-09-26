CM Punk Reveals Which WWE Stars He Wants To Face

CM Punk discussed which WWE stars he would like to face in a match during an interview with Brady of Chicago’s 103.5 KISS FM radio.

“It’s a fair mix of people that I’ve already been in the ring with and people that I haven’t, you know? I think getting back in the ring with guys like Rey Mysterio or John Cena, Randy [Orton], Cody [Rhodes], you know, I think there’s fun stuff to do there. But then there’s the crop of people that I’ve never been in the ring with — Chad Gable is one that really sticks out. I like watching [Ludwig] Kaiser, I think he’s pretty incredible. Gunther, obviously. So it’s a fair mix of people that I have existed with in the past and then there’s just people that I haven’t even been on-screen with, you know?”

“I did some dark matches with Dominik [Mysterio] and I think I could do some pretty great television with him. I think him and Liv [Morgan] are spectacular. Damian Priest is another one. I got a loose promise with him that me and him are going to main event The Garden. He was supposed to main event The Garden in like a dark match and he had really bad flight trouble a couple months back, so he didn’t make it. So I owe him that. At least I think I told him that [laughs]. So the answer unfortunately is everybody. You know, pretty boring answer.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(quotes courtesy of F4WOnline.com)