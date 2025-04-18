CM Punk Reveals WWE Wants Him To Sign New Five-Year Deal

In a candid interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, CM Punk confirmed that WWE is attempting to lock him into a new long-term contract, following his high-profile return in November 2023. As he prepares for his WrestleMania 41 triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, Punk opened up about his future in wrestling and the realities of aging in the industry.

“I definitely know I can’t go forever,” Punk admitted, before referencing a conversation with Randy Orton. “I talked to him and he’s just like, ‘Man, I’m doing this for as long as I can.’ And I love [that] because he’s so enthusiastic about it… He’s never looked better. He’s never been better.”

Punk, who turns 47 later this year, reflected on feeling creatively and mentally stronger than ever, despite the physical wear and tear.

“There’s obviously a stigma to quote-unquote ‘being an old guy.’ You don’t want to continue past your point of expiration… But some days I get done doing what I’m doing and I’m like, ‘I feel like I’m just getting started.’”

He even recalled a moment of realization with either Paul Heyman or Triple H, saying:

“46 years old, I think I’m starting to understand the business.”

Punk also acknowledged WWE’s interest in a five-year contract extension, but wasn’t fully committed to the idea.

“They’re trying to get me to sign a five-year deal. So I look at that and I go, ‘Guys, I don’t know.’”

Discussing the current WWE pay structure, Punk noted that wrestlers now receive flat salaries, as opposed to the old pay-per-appearance model, and are making “stupid money.”

Still, Punk emphasized he’s not driven by money at this stage:

“I’m 46. I don’t need money at this point in my life.”

The interview adds another layer of intrigue to his highly anticipated WrestleMania 41 match, and leaves fans wondering if Punk’s run will extend for years—or if he’s preparing for his final chapter.