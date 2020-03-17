CM Punk, Sasha Bank, Paige and Others React To WWE WrestleMania 36 Announcement

CM Punk and others in the wrestling industry have reacted to the news that WWE Wrestlemania 36 will now take place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no fans in attendance:
Well that’s one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020
It breaks my ❤️ to know that fans won't be able to attend #WrestleMania They aren't just there to watch the show, they're apart of it! But priority #1 is everyone's health. So on April 5th we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. Its what you deserve.
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 17, 2020
Great call@WrestleMania
Look forward to seeing it@WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/TIGVI62JNe
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 16, 2020
#Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/ycufLPpBDp
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) March 16, 2020
I can imagine it being frustrating for a lot of the fans that won’t be able to attend this now. But it’s an incredible move from @WWE still wanting to push through and entertain you guys to the best of their ability in such circumstances. Love my WWE family 🖤 https://t.co/X1QumOextD
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2020