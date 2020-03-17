CM Punk, Sasha Bank, Paige and Others React To WWE WrestleMania 36 Announcement

CM Punk and others in the wrestling industry have reacted to the news that WWE Wrestlemania 36 will now take place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no fans in attendance:

Well that’s one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020

It breaks my ❤️ to know that fans won't be able to attend #WrestleMania They aren't just there to watch the show, they're apart of it! But priority #1 is everyone's health. So on April 5th we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. Its what you deserve. — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 17, 2020