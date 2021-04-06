CM Punk Says Chris Jericho’s WWE Network Interview Proves Vince McMahon Is Not Afraid Of AEW

TMZ Sports spoke to former WWE Superstar CM Punk this week, and CM Punk addressed the surprising news that AEW roster member Chris Jericho would be appearing on The Broken Skull Sessions for WWE. The interview special will air on WWE Network and Peacock later this Sunday, April 11 following WrestleMania. Below are some highlights and a clip of CM Punk discussing the topic:

CM Punk on Chris Jericho appearing on the show: “It’s interesting, for sure. Obviously, I understand the buzz. Maybe I’ll give it a shot and I’ll watch it, but it feels like it’s going to be softball questions. I don’t if they’re going to ask Jericho all the tough questions, and nor do I think that they possibly should. It’s an interesting situation, so it’ll probably just be like a feel good interview. They’ll talk about Jericho’s past at WWE. I’m sure they’ll mention AEW, but they won’t get into the hard questions that I think a lot of people will be interested in.”

On if he’s surprised that Tony Khan and Vince McMahon would allow it: “You know, honestly? My knee-jerk reaction, opinion on it is I think that shows Vince McMahon isn’t afraid of AEW at all. Because if he was, he wouldn’t allow that to happen. Anytime anybody’s talking about you, it’s good. There will be people who don’t know AEW exists who will watch it and say, ‘Cool, I didn’t know that. I just thought Jericho was retired.’ But there is also something to be said about keeping your guys special, and the only place you can see this superstar is on my television show. But you know, it’s a new age, and both companies need all the eyeballs they can get at the moment. So, kudos to everybody involved.”

On if it’s more likely to see him in MMA or a wrestling ring again: “Oh god. You know? I’m busy doing a lot of TV and movies right now, and there’s a lot more gray in this beard than there was a year ago. I never say never, but I’m 42. I’m getting a little long in the tooth, especially for MMA. I still train, but getting in the cage and fighting is a different animal. You got to commit to a long training camp, especially for me because I started way late, so my knowledge of everything and just my experience is a lower level. I just decided to fight at the highest level for some silly reason.”