CM Punk Says His Best Match Happened On Raw, Not A Pay-Per-View

CM Punk has had a storied wrestling career, delivering standout performances across WWE, AEW, and ROH. But when asked to pinpoint the best match of his career, the answer doesn’t come from a WrestleMania or a major pay-per-view event. Instead, Punk chose a high-stakes bout against John Cena on the February 25, 2013, episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

The match, which headlined that night’s Raw, saw Cena put his WrestleMania 29 WWE Title opportunity against The Rock on the line. Punk, fueled by emotion and illness, came in with something to prove — and left with a performance he still views as a career high.

“I had the flu, I had a fever, and I was just f***ing angry,” Punk told Metro. “I said, ‘Well, this is the main event of WrestleMania. I know you guys are doing that, but that’s what this is.’ So nobody could tell me anything, I did what I wanted. That’s probably the best match in my career.”

He described the energy in the building that night as palpable. “There was just an energy, and there was a buzz in the building. I think part of that is because I was just fueled by anger at that point in my career. It got me out of bed.”

While many fans still point to his iconic Money in the Bank 2011 clash with Cena as the definitive match of his WWE run, Punk himself clearly holds this 2013 Raw encounter in the highest regard — a testament to how mindset and passion can elevate a performance, even under less-than-ideal circumstances.

CM Punk now prepares for another high-profile match, as he’s set to face Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a triple threat at WrestleMania 41. Whether it matches the energy and emotion of that Raw classic remains to be seen — but Punk has never been one to shy away from raising the bar.