CM Punk Says His Rivalry With Drew McIntyre Is Over, Has His Sights On Capturing WWE Gold

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with Cathy Kelley shortly following last Saturday’s Bash In Berlin PLE on a number of topics, including how his rivalry with Drew McIntyre is over and how he now has his sights set on capturing championship gold.

Punk said, “That’s definitely the end for me and Drew McIntyre. What’s next for me is I’m going to take a long hot shower, I’m going to try and find some donuts, and I got myself a main event to watch.”

“I’m very interested in the result. Gunther vs. Randy Orton. Some people like to say ‘may the best man win.’ In this case, may the best man win because the better man is coming for you. I want the gold. I’m coming for you, sucka.”

You can check out Punk’s comments below.



