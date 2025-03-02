CM Punk Says Main Eventing WrestleMania Is No Longer A Top Priority

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes on various topics, including his no longer needing to be in the main event of WrestleMania.

Punk said, “It’s really not that big of a deal, main eventing WrestleMania has always been a goal of mine but goals change, it doesn’t mean I don’t want to wrestle in the main event at WrestleMania but you know what. I’m at this stage in my career and now where I’m like ‘oh okay so this person’s gonna main event, alright well, you’re not gonna be able to follow this so I don’t know what to tell you, I’ll got first and I’ll shower, eat some donuts, and watch whatever you call a main event’ and I’ll just go ‘welp, yeah, alright.’”