CM Punk Says Royal Rumble Didn’t Go How He Would Have Booked It

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen on Good Guy/Bad Guy on various topics, including the Royal Rumble.

Punk said, “Early in my career, yes. Now, I’m more inclined to pitch me losing things. I think there is a broader story to tell. 100%. It’s all about the chase. The most recent example I can give is Cody [Rhodes] losing to Roman at WrestleMania 39. That was Cody’s time. He loses in the main event and it’s [imitates mind being blown]. He spends the entire year as a redemption arc and he’s chasing the title and he wins it at 40. The Rumble didn’t go the way I would’ve booked it, so to speak. I would have had me and Cena as the last two guys and I would’ve had Cena throw my ass over the top rope. At this stage, losing is so much more valuable than winning. I’m almost afraid of me winning everything I ever dreamed of because what do I do then?”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)